Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vale were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vale by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 255.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 104.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on VALE shares. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.55.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

