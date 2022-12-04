Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 222.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,048.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYT stock opened at $231.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.39. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

