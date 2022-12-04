Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOS. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Down 0.3 %

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.