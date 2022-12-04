Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 438.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 37,885 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

XSD stock opened at $182.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.81.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

