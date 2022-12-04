Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,428 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 556.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in UBS Group by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBS opened at $18.46 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

