Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,734 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 59.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.6237 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

