Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 179 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Repligen were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Repligen by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.
Repligen Stock Down 1.1 %
RGEN opened at $186.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.85. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $274.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.04.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
