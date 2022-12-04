Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,280 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 694.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,432,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $90,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $47.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $52.89.

