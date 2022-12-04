Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 229 Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000.

NYSEARCA JXI opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $67.69.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

