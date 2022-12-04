Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 572 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $49.39 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $57.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

