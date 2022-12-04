Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 650 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Aptiv by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,913,055. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average is $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

