Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 851 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CDW were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in CDW by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in CDW by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $190.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

