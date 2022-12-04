Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 7.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total value of $366,873.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total transaction of $366,873.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total value of $1,011,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,330,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,036 shares of company stock worth $5,393,040. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHE stock opened at $524.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.72.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

