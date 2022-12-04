Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 144,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

CIM opened at $6.95 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 73.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Stories

