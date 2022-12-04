Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CFO Eric Bjerkholt Sells 5,770 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $128,613.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,159.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.08. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

KDNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

