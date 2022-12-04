Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CFO Eric Bjerkholt Sells 5,770 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $128,613.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,159.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %
Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.08. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.
Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
Further Reading
