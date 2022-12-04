Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2,212.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Churchill Downs by 239.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,507,000 after purchasing an additional 42,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CHDN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.4 %

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $222.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.84.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

