Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,372,000 after buying an additional 276,930 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,152,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 26.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,535,000 after buying an additional 204,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on COLM. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.1 %

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Stories

