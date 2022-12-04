Cowen Raises Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $45.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Shares of VSCO opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after purchasing an additional 837,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,296,000 after purchasing an additional 975,637 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,795,000 after purchasing an additional 423,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after purchasing an additional 609,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

