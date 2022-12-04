Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,205,000 after buying an additional 309,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,868,000 after buying an additional 155,837 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,726,000 after buying an additional 110,364 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,810,000 after buying an additional 95,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 12.9 %

CBRL stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.01. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $139.90.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 91.71%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

