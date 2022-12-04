Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.72 Million Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of GIII opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.82%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

