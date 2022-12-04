Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,368 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 21,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,788,000 after buying an additional 39,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE RS opened at $213.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $216.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.61.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.