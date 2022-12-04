Deutsche Bank AG Sells 21,854 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,854 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FYBR. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,128,000 after buying an additional 279,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,141,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,989,000 after purchasing an additional 197,274 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after buying an additional 1,809,275 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 9,508,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,086,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,075,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,937,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

FYBR opened at $26.62 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.