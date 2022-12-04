Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 70.6% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 248.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 18,028 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 6.5% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 47,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 12.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,173,000 after buying an additional 55,251 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $328,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $328,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,448 shares of company stock worth $2,667,224. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRDM stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,318.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IRDM. StockNews.com lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

