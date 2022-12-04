DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after acquiring an additional 121,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,750,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,169,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 163,094 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 66,890 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DHI Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 45,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group Stock Down 1.8 %

DHX stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.05 million, a P/E ratio of 140.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19. DHI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.44 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 1.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHX. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

DHI Group Profile

(Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.