DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,086 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBRG. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Insider Activity at DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

In other DigitalBridge Group news, COO Liam Stewart acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,031.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi bought 32,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Liam Stewart purchased 3,300 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 114,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,031.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

DBRG opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.84. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.52%.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.