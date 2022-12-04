Dinesh M. Kumar Sells 20,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $261,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

