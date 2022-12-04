Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 83,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,525,735 shares.The stock last traded at $240.93 and had previously closed at $236.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Dollar General Price Performance

Insider Activity at Dollar General

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after buying an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after buying an additional 596,393 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

