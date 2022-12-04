Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.60. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

