Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 187.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after buying an additional 290,182 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,007,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $12,187,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 72.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,541,000 after purchasing an additional 216,194 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.05 and a beta of 2.42. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

