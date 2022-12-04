DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Position Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,425,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $497.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

