Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

