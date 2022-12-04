Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.2% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 68,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Energy Transfer by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 69,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ET shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.7 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,083,747 shares of company stock valued at $37,341,014. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.