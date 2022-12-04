Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,147,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,386,000 after purchasing an additional 220,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Equitable by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,883,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,137,000 after purchasing an additional 419,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,466,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,798,000 after buying an additional 575,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,743,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after buying an additional 471,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,116.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $2,925,851. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Stock Up 0.3 %

EQH opened at $31.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.