EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVTC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

NYSE EVTC opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.