Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,745 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastly news, Director David Hornik sold 396,542 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $3,933,696.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Hornik sold 396,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $3,933,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $69,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,081 shares of company stock worth $5,136,875 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

FSLY stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

