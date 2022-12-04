Financial Strategies Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.0% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Apple by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 108,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 46,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

