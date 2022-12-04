First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,254,147 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 968,081 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $93,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 719,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,178,000 after buying an additional 679,333 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.