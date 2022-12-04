First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Stake Reduced by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 212.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

FAAR opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.