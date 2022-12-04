Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 44.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 676.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FND. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $133.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.