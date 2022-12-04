Fmr LLC Acquires 103,925 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 830,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,925 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $108,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 404.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 942.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.