Fmr LLC Acquires 2,529 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $90,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EEFT. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $93.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.