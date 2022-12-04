Fmr LLC Acquires 31,051 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,286 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $98,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,281,000 after buying an additional 672,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $814.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $822.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $767.38. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.77%.

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

