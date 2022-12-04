Fmr LLC Acquires 385,477 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,738,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 385,477 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $106,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $64.27. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.07%.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

