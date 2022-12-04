Fmr LLC Acquires 617,454 Shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,773,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617,454 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in EQRx were worth $92,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $944,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EQRx by 9,507.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,302,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQRx stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. EQRx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

