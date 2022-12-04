Fmr LLC Boosts Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,319,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 958,454 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $109,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,465,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,683,000 after purchasing an additional 768,226 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.4% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,657,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 373,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 275.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 222,847 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

