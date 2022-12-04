Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 214.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271,638 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $96,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 32.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $143,000.

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $63.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $118.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

