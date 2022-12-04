Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,400 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $98,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,683,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,250. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

