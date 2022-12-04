Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,471,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,610 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $105,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 421.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PSMT. Scotiabank cut PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.76. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.40.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $637,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,203,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,143,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $637,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,203,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,143,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

