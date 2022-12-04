Fmr LLC Buys 111,146 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000,249 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,146 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $97,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 593 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 556.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average is $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

