Fmr LLC Buys 136,191 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,653,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,191 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $112,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 28.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 407.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 183,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 147,204 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 136.6% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,522,000 after purchasing an additional 270,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PLNT. Cowen boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.42. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.